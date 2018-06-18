Restoration Hardware Quietly Opens New Store NearSt. Louis Park

Most of the time, when a company opens a new store, they’ll blast it all over the place, using as many mediums as they can. If they have a site like www.probathroomfitterssouthampton.com, it’s a safe bet that that site will have headlines. However, the US’s Restoration Hardware, has recentlyopened a new store in Minnesota, with so little fanfare, unusual for a national outlet chain.

The new 10,000 ft2 showroom, located in the Shops at West End, which opened early in the morning of June 6, 2018, with eight employees cutting the ceremonial ribbon during the opening ceremony. The only advertising regarding the new store, were e-mails set to their customers listed in the Twin Cities distribution list. There was one customer waiting at the storefront for the new store to open, who even offered to take pictures of the opening ceremony. 15 minutes after opening, more than a dozen people were already inside the store, hunting for bargains.

The newly opened RH Outlet sold its products with discounts, with the lowest sitting at 20%, with certain products being discounted by up to 60%. The products ranged from sofas, beds, nightstands, and bathroom vanities, among others. According to a store manager, the store will prioritize selling furniture, with very few art, hardware, lighting and accessories.

Most of the items sold in this new store were discontinued products from the main store, or were returned in scratch-and-dent conditions. For the opening weekend, the store will be placing an additional 25% discount on all available items. Many of its pieces are large in size, like dining-room tables and sofas.

All sales in the outlet are final in nature, and delivery can be available for a fee, via two independent movers, under contract with the store. The outlet is open 7 days a week, at 1676 West End Blvd., Suite 2385, in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

The Restoration Hardware brand, usually shortened to RH, has over 30 outlets across the United States. The company only has one full-line store in Minnesota, located in Galleria in Edina. Currently, a new, mansion-like store is under development across Southdale Center.