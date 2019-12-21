Retail Sector In Need Of Web Developers To Boost Online Sales

Searching for job openings have never as easy with job sites that post thousands of vacant positions every day. There are job descriptions as well as reviews that can be viewed without the need to create an account. It is the trend nowadays to read reviews like King Kong agency reviews that reveal what it is like to work with the digital agency.

According to data from iCIMS, a recruitment software firm, the number of web developer roles that were posted by the retail sector between January and October this year has increased by 55% compared to the same period last year. Web developer role is the fastest growing category that retail is seeking for.

The next closest role that has high demand is sales representatives. Other roles that the retail sector seeks to fill up are all related to technology like graphic designer and computer system analyst roles. The reason behind the increasing demand for tech talents in the retail sector is to boost online sales. However, even if the open roles increased by 13%, hiring is only up by 7%.

The biggest brands in the retail sector recognize that best practices in technology are the key to long term survival. Customer habits have shifted in the retail space. The pressure to improve online marketing strategies has increased because of the coming holiday season. Adobe predicts that between November 1 and December 31, Americans will be spending at least $143 million in online shopping.

Al Smith, CTO at iCIMS said that the story this holiday season is how Americans will shop and not how much they will spend on shopping. Ecommerce has assumed a big role in retail that is why web developer roles have the fastest growth in job openings. However, the problem is lagging tech talent attraction which can result into the retail sector failing to meet its technology goals.

There are many job openings listed not just in tech. Job seekers can filter the openings to narrow it down before they start applying.