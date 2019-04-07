Rules To Follow From Tecrep26 To Be Safe From Computer Viruses

It is important to take precautions when using your computer. Computer viruses can always appear and destroy your system and files. Many computer users are caught off-guard by viruses because of lack of information about them.

The management of Tecrep24 has some important rules to share to the users to avoid computer virus infections from email and worms. Following these rules can help you be safe from the effects of these destructive viruses.

Do’s:

Subscribe only to a professional email service like Runbox. Subscription services have higher support and security levels. Ensure to activate the virus filter of your Runbox. Use the interface runbox.com to open and read emails. Don’t download your emails to an unseen email client. It is essential to screen your email. Delete all unwanted and suspicious-looking messages before you download legitimate emails. Ensure having updated software for anti-virus. Automatic updates provide effective virus infection protection. Disable the image preview on the email client on Windows programs. The malware that are attached to your inbox messages may automatically execute and contaminate your computer. Delete or ignore messages having attachments that appear coming from Runbox email. Runbox seldom sends messages to the users. Beware opening media attachments and graphics. Viruses can disguise themselves in such files. Have several email accounts and maintain backups of important files and emails separately. File a complaint formally to the server where the message came from for a virus email.

Don’ts:

Never open an email attachment immediately unless you expected it to be from a known sender. Never open unsolicited documents, spreadsheets, executable files, and other suspicious messages. Do not download files from the web. They are usually used to proliferate viruses. Avoid opening files with dual file extensions. They are common signs of virus programs. Always check your files for viruses before sending or forwarding them.

Observe the proper ways of handling email messages to be safe from the infection of the different types of virus. Be proactive and take precautions by installing reliable software for anti-virus protection of your computer system to avoid the inconvenience and threats of losing your programs and files.