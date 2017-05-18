School Upgrade Proposed By Grand Erie District School Board

Schools under the Grand Erie District School Board will soon be busy asking for roller blinds instant quote among other things because of the proposed upgrade worth $21.8 million.

The funding will be covering five different project categories – capital projects, community partnership incentive program, school and program improvement fund, community hubs capital funding and pride of place.

The different schools’ capital projects will only cost more than $17 million. The inclusions are masonry work worth $3 million, roofing worth $2.6 million, school renewal worth $2.2 million, paving which will cost $2.2 million, accessibility upgrades worth $500,000, asbestos removal will take up $450,000, hydro upgrades worth $435,000, upgrades of all windows and doors will be $411,000 while new portables will cost them $350,000.

The board has already given their approval for all the listed renewal projects of the entire facility.

In 2016, the board was able to approve a budget of $12.4 million, which will be utilize for the upgrades of the schools. The increase for this year is partly because of the announcement made by the Ministry of Education on July 2016 that the additional $17 million will be use within the next two years for the improvement of Brant, Haldimand and Norfolk schools.

$14 million was allotted to Grand Erie while the remaining $3 million will be given to the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.

The funding will be utilize for roof repairs, modernizing the electrical. In addition, the plumbing systems and the HVAC units will be upgraded.

The pride of place project will be covering a number of improvements such as the flooring, landscaping, special education upgrades, lockers, recreation upgrades, security, painting, signage, playground, flagpoles, lighting and fences.

It also covers a number of approved projects such as roller blinds instant quote of $12,000 for Valley Heights, $15,000 worth of DVR and cameras for Bellview School, lockers worth $10,000 for Hagersville Secondary, $11,000 will be allotted for Lakewood School’s flooring located in Port Dover, painting worth $10,000 will be purchased for Onondaga Brant and security cameras worth $10,000 for Prince Charles School among many other projects.