Secret Software Installed During Computer Repair

In China, a computer repair technician was taken into custody by the police on suspicion that he has secretly installed software on the laptop of a customer. The software was used to record videos remotely of the 19-year old customer from Dalian, a coastal city in the province of Liaoning. The victim had her laptop repaired last October but after two months. When she was back at the university located in another city, she received communication from the police.

The police showed the girl several videos taken inside the dorm including one of her roommates who was changing her clothes. According to newspaper Peninsula Morning Post, they contacted the employee of the computer repair shop but he refused to comment. However, an unidentified interviewee said that the employee was operating alone. The suspect’s gender or age was not revealed and neither did it explain how the police knew about the secret videos.

Last June, China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine warned internet users that 4 out of 5 internet-connected surveillance cameras can be accessed by hackers. Surveillance cameras are widely used in China homes to monitor elderly parents and children through the Smartphone.

Last September, a report published about a conference on cyber security revealed that 90% of Android Smartphones that are being sold in China contain software flaws that will allow hackers to access the device and obtain personal information. In 2016, more than of China’s population became victims to leaked contact details sold in the black market.

