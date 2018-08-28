According to one of the most successful entrepreneurs in South America, Leonardo Gonzalez Dellan, there are advantages and disadvantages to the introduction of technology in the fast food scene. It was originally referred to as fast food chains because of the fast service it provides in every aspect but with technology the word fast takes on a new meaning in the industry.

Miranda Houser, a mobile app user for one of the most popular fast food chains in the United States, Chich-Fil-A, said that the mobile technology offers a new experience. As soon as they get to the store, their order is already prepared and waiting to be picked up. Within ten minutes or less, they can be out of the fast food store.

Mobile applications are one of the latest self-service elements employed by many fast food chains. Eric Samaniego who is Chick-Fil-A’s director of operations, explained that mobile apps make it possible for customers to skip the line not just inside the store but also in the drive thru corner. All they have to do is to come and pick their orders right away.

There is another feature in fast food industry known as self-service kiosks. Eric Wilson, owner of several McDonald branches in San Angelo, said that customers who place their order through the kiosks will be presented with a table tent. These can be taken out of the store and it has a tracking device so the staff knows where they are and their orders will be delivered to them when it is done.

According to managements of fast food chains, there is a rise in sales because of the self-service tools and the customers’ demand is also higher than before. The result is that they need to hire additional employees. Wilson said that they have to take on three more staff in every shift because no is available to man the kiosks.

Samaniego added that after scheduling they found out that they need more operational staff therefore they have to hire additional workers. Customer service, according to Leonardo Gonzalez Delan, is very important in fast food industry and more staff guarantees that the quality of service will remain the same.