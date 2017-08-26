Singaporeans Allowed To Use Airport’s Automated Gates: Easy Access To Luxury Home

When you are about to become an international student from a foreign country, who will be studying in an exclusive school in another foreign country, you should prepare yourself for every possible scenario that life may throw at you along the journey. But, first things first. You need to make sure that studying in an international school is something that you really wanted to do and you know that deep in your heart, you can be more successful in your desired career path if you choose to study in a well-recognized international school. Now, let’s say that you’ve informed your parents about your desire to go to an international school, the next step is to look for the appropriate school that will fit your skills and needs. Nowadays, international schools are scattered all across the globe with each school being unique from the rest in terms of programs being offered to students. If you are planning to study in Thailand, specifically in its capital city, the city of Bangkok, you will need a place where you will be staying while you’re studying. Sure, you can stay at a dormitory near your school but if you can fortunately afford it, you can ask your parents to rent or even purchase a luxury home for you so they can also have a space to stay when they’re visiting.

If you’re a Singaporean citizen, either studying in Bangkok or visiting for tourism purposes, you won’t need to spend wasteful amount of time waiting in the long lines at the immigration counters at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport with two automated gates exclusively reserved for Singaporeans who are seeking entry into the city. The said announcement came from the official Facebook page of the Royal Thai Embassy of Singapore saying that the Immigration Bureau of Thailand has announced that the kingdom has already started using the said two gates at the said airport. While Singapore is the first country to enjoy such privilege, the immigration officials said that they are looking to add other countries that will be given the same ease of access especially considering the fact that such a speedy immigration processing will attract more visitors into the country and probably, stay at a luxury home in the kingdom’s capital city.