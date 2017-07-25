Smart Ways To Save Electricity According To Perth Electrician

There are different ways to save energy to lower down your bill. While you can get information on the internet on ways to save money on your electricity, the best source of reliable information is a Perth electrician. Some of the best ways to save money on electricity include the following:

Use CFLs

Compact Fluorescent Lightbulbs or CFLs is one of the easiest ways to save on electricity. CFLs only utilize 25% energy compared to incandescent lamps. A single bulb can also last up to 10 times longer than an incandescent lamp allowing you to save money on bulb and at the same time, on your electric consumption.

Service your air con unit

A poorly maintained air conditioning system gives off lesser cool air pushing you to increase the thermostat thereby increasing its power consumption as a result. With less maintenance, the unit also becomes prone to damage and low performance.

Turn off energy vampires

Standby power on appliances such as television, extension wires and other electronic gadgets, eat up electricity which can amount to more or less $100 in a month. The longer the appliance or electronics is plugged into an outlet, the more it consumes energy. Make sure to turn off electronic strip when you appliances are no longer in use.

Be conscious of energy use

Any qualified Perth electrician would advise you to be conscious of your energy use. Turn the lights off when leaving a room and make it a point to unplug appliances when they are not in use or when leaving the house. Aside from saving power consumption, you also reduce the risk of fire incidents in your property.

Do electrical regular check

To ensure that your wires are in safe and serviceable condition, have it maintained by a qualified Perth electrician at least once a year or when there is a need to. If your electrical wiring has not been replaced for years, you might want to consider replacing it for a more energy efficient and safer set of wiring around your house or establishment.