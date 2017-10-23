Smoking Ban On Thailand’s Beaches To Protect The Beauty Of Nature

Thailand has become a global tourist destination. Tourists flock to Thailand every year to enjoy the beautiful beaches, amazing scenery, ancient temples and unique entertainment. From Bangkok to the Koh Tao villas, travelers will experience a different type of adventure that only Thailand can offer. However, sad to say the beauty of nature is being abused by no less than the humans who spend their time in the beaches.

The beaches of Thailand are among the most beautiful in the Southeast Asian region and Tourism Authority Thailand (TAT) intends to preserve the natural beauty of the environment. To coincide with the peak season will be the introduction of a smoking ban along visitor hotspots that include Krabi, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Phuket and Phang Nga.

The smoking ban will be enforced starting November this year. Smokers who fail to abide with the ban which is imposed on 20 of Thailand’s famous tourist beaches will face a $3,000 fine or one year imprisonment. TAT authorities decided on a smoking ban after they cleaned up 140,000 cigarette butts from a 2 ½-kilometer stretch of sand in the famous Patong beach in Phuket. However, smokers will be provided with a smoking area where they can properly dispose off their cigarette butts.

Tourism is very important for the economy of Thailand. The island country is making the effort to improve tourist-related infrastructures and services.

However, the huge numbers of holidaymakers that arrive in Thailand threaten to spoil the idyllic beaches with trash that damage the local ecosystem. On the other hand, Thailand is also strengthening lax safety standards that put visitors at risk. 30 million visitors who are expected to visit Thailand will have peace of mind that any complaints will be properly addressed.

