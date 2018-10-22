Some Tips When Choosing Stone Wall Tiles For Your Home

The stone wall tiles come in various sizes, colours and patterns. For this reason, you can be overwhelmed when your left to choose the right wall tiles for your bathroom, kitchen or any other rooms in your house. Below are some tips in making you choose the best wall tiles for your project:

Neutral Colours Mean Larger Rooms

If you choose neutral or light colours with bigger tiles, you’ll make a small room look bigger. It will also be easier and faster to lay and grout. If you use lesser grout, you can do less cleaning.

Have a Tidy Look

Consider the space you plan to cover before opting for stone wall tiles. For flat areas, bigger tiles provide a tidier look. For smaller or curved areas, mosaic tiles are ideal for flexibility.

Use Specific Wall Tiles

Stick to tiles designed for use on walls. Tiles made for the flooring may be too heavy and will not work on walls. Although there are exceptions, many wall tiles are created lighter to allow easy installation and maintenance.

Emphasise Your Style

Mix and match rectangular wall tiles with strips of marble or glass mosaics to complement the furnishings surrounding the room. Choose colours that highlight the dimension of the room. Choose stone wall tiles that work with the purpose of every room.

Easy to Clean

If you were to add wall tiles in your kitchen, cover more areas to protect it from running water, keep it easier to clean, while adding style to your kitchen. Generally, wall tiles are easier to clean rather than painted timber or concrete.

Modern or Soft

Rectified wall tiles will enhance a modern room, while padded edge tiles will modify the look of the room. Rectified wall tiles are tiles cut on accurate sizes allowing them to be laid closely. The rectified tile is beneficial when you use less grout to prevent dirt and grime. It also implies that lesser cleaning is required.

Certainly, you need to choose stone wall tiles from reputable providers. They are the experts when it comes to various wall tiles to use and they can surely recommend high-quality products to use.