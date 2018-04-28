Stanton Grant Raided By Victoria Authorities Regarding Bikie Money Laundering

South Melbourne firm Stanton Grant Legal, known for their personal and probate lawyers in Melbourne, was raided late in March and seized by local authorities from its partners and placed under the supervision of a legal regulator-chosen manager, as part of the authorities’ anti-bikie efforts.

There were a lot of corporate, personal and probate lawyers in Melbourne sweating, as dozens of law firms across the region were raided as part of investigations with alleged money laundering done by the notorious Aussie motorcycle outlaw gang, the Comancheros.

Howard Rapke, a managing partner at Holding Redlich law firm, was appointed by the Legal Services Board as the manager of Stanton Grant Legal, granting him authority of the daily operations of the firm for as long as the LSB decided. Mr. Rapke, in a statement, confirmed this appointment, but did not reveal why he was chosen to manage Stanton Grant Legal. He also didn’t elaborate on how long the appointment would hold.

The anti-bikie operations, led by Echo Taskforce, executed several search warrants late in March, with Stanton Grant Legal being one of the targets of the raids, which included accountancy firms, gyms, tattoo parlours, other legal firms, and even brothels. Nine people were also charged with a wide range of infractions, which included drug possession, and false accounting, among others.

Reportedly, one of the key targets of the raids was David Graer, self-described “forensic accountant”, who has connected to a property developer that was under investigation from the Australian Taxation Office regarding tax evasion. Though he was not directly charged, one of the targeted locations were a known property of Mr. Graer.

Regarding the anti-bikie efforts, Comanchero Mick Murray, who was in jail for not answering inquiries made by the covert Office of the Chief Examiner, a government agency set up specifically for dealing with organized crime.

The verdict was passed in a Supreme Court hearing late in March, a week before the raids, which led to Murray receiving an eight-month sentence for contempt of the chief examiner. Details regarding the judgement revealed that Murray did not go under the oath of affirmation when asked by the court. Murray says that the Crimes Commission is the worst-kept secret in Melbourne, with everyone knowing and hearing of what happens.