Stolen Trucks From Kitchener Industrial Complex Found

There has been recent news about trucks and their cargo of appliances and load being stolen off the streets around Waterloo. Early in December last year, a truck that has been carrying appliances in Cambridge over the weekend had been stolen and accordingly investigated by the Waterloo Regional Police.

The crime had been committed between a wide gap – 1:00 pm on Saturday (December 1st) and 4:40 am on Sunday (December 2nd). The truck had been a Freightliner Cascadia, with a 53-feet long white trailer with written “Gregoire” on the side. The 18-wheeler had been seen being driven off and away by an unknown perpetrator, taking with them the truck’s load of appliances it had been transporting.

However, for some good news on New Year’s Day, the Waterloo Regional Police had found the missing and stolen trucks that have been trucking in Kitchener, which had been transporting heavy machinery from one of the area’s industrial complex. This happened around 1:15 am on January 1st of 2019.

The police said a patrolling officer in Howard Place’s industrial complex had spotted a group of individuals that have been acting suspiciously. When the patrolling officer approached the group, they immediately ran off inside a dark-coloured vehicle, said the police. They had taken off in a pickup truck, and it was last spotted driving at high speeds on Highway 401, heading for Toronto. A 29-year-old man from Brampton, one of the suspects that had been apprehended by the police, has now been charged for theft of a motor vehicle, for possession of stolen property, and for breach of probation.The police had not released his name.

After some investigation, they found the three stolen trucks trucking in Kitchener in the industrial complex.

The day after the perpetrator was caught and the rest of the group driving in a dark-painted pickup truck, the police issued a search warrant targeted at the found trucks, the machinery they have been transporting, as well as the site they were found in. A number of truck parts reported stolen all over Greater Toronto area had also been searched. An investigation is still underway.