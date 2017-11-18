Sunplay Asia Showcases New Pool Villa Community To Thailand

With the recent rise in residential developments, people across Thailand simply need to look hard enough and have the right budget to find the home that they want. For those who are looking to maybe get a luxurious family residence in Pattaya or anywhere else in Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard, the developer has a unique opportunity it showcased this August of 2017, as it presented its range of brand new pool villas.

The company presented the second phase of the SunplayBangsaray, its new, luxury residential active lifestyle resort, to interested Thais at the Future Wealth and Luxury Expo 2017, held at Bangkok’s Paragon Hall.

This new project, dubbed The Pool Villas at SunplayBangsaray is a private, gated community comprised of over 50 residential villas which are spread out across 175 rai/28 hectares of prime seaside real estate, all conveniently located a mere two hours away from the capital. The villas have a range of differrent designs, with a choice between two or four bedroom. All rooms feature brightly lit, open-plan interiors and outdoor spaces complete with sun decks and gardens, complimented by 12m private pools and topped off with planted rooftops.

The villas were conceptually designed by the award-winning GFAB Architects, and is located close to the shores of the Gulf of Thailand, and is a unique offer for those looking for a family residence in Pattaya, as they are located a mere 20km south of the city. The Pool Villas is an exclusive enclave located inside the bounds of the SunplayBangsaray development, which also includes 70 condos, lakes, jogging tracks, gardens, and the like, all designed to promote an active lifestyle.

The development is currently under construction and its first phase, composed of the condo units and the Sunplay Club, is scheduled to be completed on the latter half of 2018. The Pool Villas are part of Phase Two, and are set for full completion in 2020.

The SunplayBangsaray is located in Thailand’s Easter Economic Corridor Development Zone, which was recently designated by the government as part of its 20-year national strategy. The five ‘mega-projects’, aimed at making the zone a strategic location in the region, amount to a total of Bt1.5T/US$4B, and encompasses three provinces: Chonburi, Rayong and Chachoengsao.