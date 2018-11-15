Sydney’s Designer House Might Break Record In Northern Beaches

If you have been watching house prices around Spit Brdge in between purchasing building supplies in Sydney, you would know that every year there are a very limited number of properties that are listed for double-digits in the northern part of the area. Majority of these houses used to be situated in either Palm Beach or Manly. Many of the investors wanted to buy the property to be used on weekends while the rest only want to have a trophy home.

There are not many options when it comes to family homes located within suburban areas. One of these houses in called The Point House and located in Collaroy Basin which is on the north of the beaches. There are already talks that the same will smash the record hold by the suburb and the difference might be quite huge.

The family home is permanent and being offered to locals in the area. Sellers are also happy with the idea of foreign investors purchasing the house. The house is quite well-known since the architect who designed it has won many national awards.

According to the real estate agent Brendan Pomponio who is in-charge of the architect-designed home, the property is quite extraordinary that it is rare for these types of home to be listed around northern beaches. He said that the guillotine glass doors are his favorite part of the house.

The house’s location is at the top of the beach therefore the entire property has a 270 degree view of the ocean. The engineer who owned the property is Russell Staley who is from the United Kingdom. He and his wife, Jennifer, hired Peter Stutchbury who is an award-winning architect in order to build what is now called The Point House.

The Point House is perfect for a family looking for a home with swimming pool. It is equipped with innovative features and there is a viewing window located underwater. This is a better deal than building one from scratch where they would need building supplies in Sydney and would take months to be completed. The house was constructed seven years ago and the original owners decided to sell because of their growing family.