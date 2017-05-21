Taste Of Tokyo To Head For Phuket

For those hoping to enjoy something special from a spa in Patong, or looking for some R&R on the island of Phuket, were treated to a delight earlier this May, when 2 of Japan’s most acclaimed restaurants showed up on the island, and, in cooperation with the Sri Panwa resort, held a gastronomic event for visitors.

Wagyumafia, and Sushi Tokami, two of Japan’s most notable restaurants collaborated with Sri Panwa recently, turning the luxury resort on the southeast of Phuket island into a gastronomy destination, turned into a cooking area to play host to the two restaurants.

HisatoHimada, is the founder of the Wagyumafia restaurant, which hails from the Tokyo neighborhood of Akasaka, with a specialization towards for Japanese beef. He is dedicated to the quality of beef, and the heritage of thereof, having gone to build a network made up of award quality cattle farmers throughout Japan. Notably, Wagyumafia even made a bid for the 2016 Kobe beef champion, regarded as the world’s most expensive.

Meanwhile, Sushi Tokami, located in Ginza, Tokyo is a Michelin starred, small restaurant (holding only 10 seats), which specializes in Edomae sushi, prepared with carefully selected ingredients picked only at their prime and traditional, time-honored techniques. Founded and operated by Hiroyuki Sato, some of the restaurant’s highlights are made with the highest quality local products; natural bluefin tuna and rice straight from the mineral-rich Niigata Mountains. At the event at Sri Panwa, Hiroyuki was in charge of a sushi station, with assistance from another Michelin starred chef, Jackson Yu, founder of Omakase in San Francisco.

Both Hiroyuki and Hisato have a record of travelling across the globe, not only advertising their disciplines, but also sampling the iterations made by other chefs of their like throughout the world.

The event was held throughout the evenings at Sri Panwa, with multi-course dinner from the two restaurants, complete with products and ingredients imported straight from Japan. Held from the 2nd to the 3rd of May at the Sri Panwa resort, at the Baba Phuket, the event was visited by interested tourists who flocked from their spa in Patong, gastronomy fans and connoisseurs, who had to vie for limited seating amidst the 20 people limit for the two nights.