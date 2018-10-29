TAT Advices Monsoon Travelers To Check Weather When Visiting

According to TAT or Tourism Authority of Thailand, travellers are advised to be vigilant when traveling during the monsoon season. Those who are planning visit Thailand dive sites should make sure to follow safety guidelines that have been put in place by the country to avoid accidents and unfortunate occurrence.

When visiting the country during the monsoon season, tourists should be updated with the daily weather of the area where they are in. They can find official updates from the Thai Meteorological Department or TMD. The department will be able to forecasts upcoming heavy rains, storms especially rough weathers among other things. Regular alerts are also posted by the TMD with regards to mud slide, regular flood and flash flood. For those going near the Andaman Sea, updated about coastal threats and high waves can also be predicted by the department.

In case of a particularly heavy monsoon rain, it is possible for the tour operators to suspend or delay the tourist activities they have scheduled beforehand because the responsibility rests on their shoulders. It is more likely if there are known risks in terms of the tourists’ safety and health or if there are threats present.

Activities that are most likely to be suspended or delayed include ferry transfers, white-water rafting, diving, mountain trekking, sailing, zip lining, snorkelling and bungee jumping. It is common for tourists to hunt for Thailand dive sites but this activity is suspended especially during the rainy season. Majority of the activities in tourist hots pots, however, are operating as usual.

The monsoon season of the southwestern part of Thailand starts on the month of May until October while the heavy rains are usually experienced on September. Phuket has the highest number of rains all year round because it is close to the Andaman Sea. Monsoon season means that majority of the tiny islands in the country are close to tourists.

For those boarding a ferry from one island to another, the trips are choppier during monsoon and there are weather updates every hour which will determine if the trips will continue or not. It is best to go during the summer months when checking out Thailand dive sites in order to avoid accidents.