Thailand and its many attractions, from beaches in Phuket to many a Sukhumvit Hotel, sees a lot of international arrivals In 2018, the country some about 37 million arrivals, and it’ s only going up. In response, leaders in the country’s tourism industry are considering what’s needed to be done in order to keep the country a desirable destination, especially as neighbours like Vietnam are becoming stronger competition for tourist arrivals.

Prominent business leaders at the Thailand Tourism Forum, held January 21, stressed that out of the box thinking and bold leadership would be the key.

The Mall Group Chairwoman, Supaluck Umpujh, says that Thailand doesn’t lack cultural or natural attractions, meaning that what it needs is a more vibrant entertainment sector, as well as more iconic attractions and events.

Supaluck posited that Thailand, despite the sheer number of arrivals, brought in low revenues due to being seen as a ‘backpacker’s paradise’ and a ‘value for money’ destination. People would buy cameras in Singapore, she explained, but take photos in Thai temples, she explained. She noted that tourists eat and stay at Thailand, but they don’t really spend, and the expenditures don’t match the number of arrivals.

The businesswoman, dubbed by many as the Thai retail queen, asserted that luxury shopping and entertainment complexes, like The Emporium, Siam Paragon, and The EmQuarter, near many a Sukhumvit Hotel, are turning the Siam district and lower Sukhumvit road into prime investment areas for real estate investors and hospitality groups.

She also wants Thailand to move past the reputation of being a ‘low entertainment’ country, and add entertainment options that are family friend and offer immersive fun for everyone.

Managing Director Southeast Asia & Korea for InterContinental Hotels Group, Clarence Tan, noted that mega developments are future investment opportunities for hoteliers. He pointed to the Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin as an example, which was constructed near a water park.

He says that people used to go to resorts for sun, sand, sea, and shopping. But now, people also want sustainability, as well as sports and entertainment, as part of the experience, meaning that these things are safe options for investment.

CEO of Dietheml Travel Group, Stephan Roemer, sees merit in the development of such attractions in Thailand, especially if they help improve the country’s ability to attract the luxury or family market segments.

He did, however, note that Thailand is still struggling in handling the volume of arrivals into the country, so Romer hopes that infrastructure and capacity issues that the country has are addressed by the Thai government.