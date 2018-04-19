The Best Design Hotel In Silom For Your Accommodation

Silom is bustling with activities at the heart of Thailand’s financial industry. It’s an urbane part of Bangkok with many exciting attractions and a lively nightlife. If you wish to stay right at the centre of the action, here are some of the best accommodations in Silom. You’ll definitely want to stay in a design hotel in Silom for your accommodation.

Le Meridien Bangkok

This is a five-star cosmopolitan hotel in Silom where visitors can enjoy luxury and a huge number of amenities. The lavish rooms are equipped with free Wi-Fi, cable TV, mini fridge, safe and iPod docking station. The luxurious private bathrooms have attractive tubs and powerful showers. This design hotel in Silom offers a high-class spa where you can undergo treatments and massages. They also have a fitness centre and outdoor pool. For families, they can offer childcare services. The hotel also has a restaurant and business centre.

SO Sofitel Bangkok

You can stroll the nearest metro station and reach SO Sofitel. It’s a design hotel in Silom across the Lumpini Park. You’ll have various options of the rooms with premium beddings, a TV, in-room computer, a hairdryer, a safe, and a desk. Throughout the hotel, you can avail free Wi-Fi. There is also a blissful spa, outdoor swimming pool, fitness centre, restaurants, bars and a business centre. Now this is something you can stay in as it is considered a five-star hotel.

Zen Rooms Silom 12

It is a design hotel in Silom which is close to the Patpong Night Market. It’s compact and cosy rooms are perfect for leisure and business travellers. The rooms have private bathrooms complete with free toiletries. There’s also free Wi-Fi, cable TV, a phone and ample storage space. You can order 24-hour room service and dine at the onsite restaurant. A communal seating area waits in the lobby and you can get discounts if you opt for massages.

These are five-star to four-star hotels in Silom where you get a luxurious yet relaxing accommodation. There are still more so ensure you find bookings in any of them.