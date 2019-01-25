The Crash Course To Beating Weeds

If there is one useful tip in garden maintenance in Manly West that everyone should know, it is how to fight weeds. They are considered to be the wrong plant species that choose to grow at the wrong places. The problem with weeds is that they are often stronger than native plants and they can dominate the entire garden if left on their own. Ultimately, it affects the flora and fauna.

There are many reasons why the weeds grow faster compared to other plants in the garden. On top of the list is that the root system of the weeds is not the same as regular garden plants. The clumping roots of the weeds are known as advantageous which is effective in getting water as well as nutrients.

Another reason is that weeds have a different way of doing photosynthesis. The process is referred to as C4 pathway and it give the plants the ability to have a higher rate of photosynthesis on the leaves resulting to better water delivery and resistant to drought.

One of the most common garden weed is pigweed aka portulaca. It cannot be tamed by herbicides alone but it easily pulls out of the land. It spreads fast and easy during the summer season. This is often used by many gardeners in creating a liquid weed tea which is a mixture that is poured over the garden soil.

The steps in making the weed tea are easy. First, the weeds need to be steeped and make sure that the seeds are not included. Use a bucket of water and it should be left along for a minimum of one week. In the mixture, add some seaweed solution. The tea is used because weeds are known to be very effective in absorbing water and nutrients therefore the same nutrients can be collected through the weed tea and spread out in the garden to make the soil healthier. This is a very useful trick to use during garden maintenance in Manly West because homeowners with green thumb will no longer have to spend a lot of money with fertilizers.