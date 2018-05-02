The Growing Number Of Diabetes-Related Foot Problems

It is not normal for people to suffer from painful feet. In most instances, foot problems can be the symptoms of more serious illnesses. If you are experiencing pain in your feet, it makes sense to consult with podiatrist in Bankstown for an in-depth assessment and treatment of the underlying reasons for the pain.

Doctors advise diabetics to take proper care of their feet. The chronic disease is characterized by high blood sugar that can result into nerve damage (diabetic neuropathy) and poor blood flow on the feet. This can increase the risks of foot infections and other foot issues. Any diabetes-related foot infections must be treated immediately because they can cause tissue death or gangrene.

According to Dr. Kevin Koo, consultant of the Depart of Orthopaedic Surgery at Singapore General Hospital, the entire foot or a part of it can be amputated to prevent an infection from further worsening. At least 10 to 15% of diabetics who are suffering from foot ulcers have undergone more than 80% of lower limb amputations. Dr. Koo has also mentioned that that the number of diabetic persons with foot problems has increased in recent years.

At least 800 to 900 outpatients have visited the podiatry department since 2015 because of diabetes-related foot problems. A significant group of patients have sought treatment where the only remaining option is amputation.

Tips to prevent diabetes-related foot problems

Always check the feet for signs of wounds and fungal infections

The feet must be washed thoroughly and then dried particularly between the toes

Avoid using hot water when cleaning the feet

If you are wearing socks, make sure to change them every day.

It is important to moisturize the feet daily except the areas between the toes

Avoid using chemicals or commercial plasters for corns and calluses

Prevent ingrowths by cutting toenails straight instead of rounded

It is better to identify the foot issue the earliest time possible so that proper treatment can be provided.