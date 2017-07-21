The Importance Of Vacuum Pumps For South African Industries

Busch, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps and systems is now solidly established in South Africa to provide cutting-edge equipment and professional experience to African industries. The South Africa subsidiary of Busch is fully equipped to provide vacuum technology and share its expertise to various industries that are searching for a solution to their manufacturing applications.

Vacuum systems are very important in many production processes to shorten breakdown lead times. Busch has a fully stocked warehouse with a various types of vacuum pumps and spares in stock for the South African market. A loan pump fleet is also offered to customers so that they can minimize production downtime.

Industries like food packaging, medical, chemical and pharmaceuticals as well as plastics, wastewater, woodworking, oil and gas and mining stands to benefit from Busch’s vacuum pump technology. One of the industries that has recently benefited from Busch’s vacuum technology is the vacuum sewerage in Botswana. Vacuum is used to transport sewage from its source to the wastewater treatment plant.

Liquid ring pumps were also provided by Bosch to the oil and gas industry in Angola because it is more cost effective and energy efficient than compressors. In the plastics industry of Egypt, Bosch was able to supply vacuum pumps for vacuum conveying and removal of noxious gas. The company also provided a more cost effective claw technology solution for the printing industry of Zambia. Locomotives in Nigeria run with vacuum assisted braking systems.

Busch is also considered as the leader in the industry of food packaging with 80% OEM machineries fitted with Busch products. Busch is well positioned to provide support in the design of centralized vacuum systems or complete vacuum skid assemblies including oil filtration and monitoring equipment because it employs highly specialized and experienced mechanical and chemical engineers.

If you are interested in liquid ring vacuum pump including accessories and spare parts, your needs can be easily be addressed. With more than 10 years of experience, our company can provide a quick solution, valuable advice and effective customer service. Our company only focuses on high quality vacuum pumps and compressors to match with your applications.