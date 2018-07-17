The Role Of A Funeral Director

Funeral is a sensitive and personal event. If the deceased has not made prior arrangements, organizing the funeral for a family member or a loved one is a difficult task. A funeral director makes the task simpler by guiding the family through the process and making the necessary arrangements for the funeral.
If the wishes of the deceased person are unknown, the funeral directors in Sydney will help the family in taking major decisions such as
- Choosing between burial and cremation
- Selecting a day, time and venue for the funeral
- Choosing a person to lead the service. You can choose a clergy, funeral celebrant, family member or a close friend to lead the service.
- Arranging for viewing
- Buying a casket and deciding the persons to carry the casket
- Deciding on important factors like flowers and music for the service.
- How to personalize the ceremony
The role of funeral directors starts from the moment they are called for consultation and extends till the successful completion of the service. Here is a list of services provided by most of the funeral directors in Sydney to make a ceremony successful.
- Funeral director helps to transfer the body of the deceased from hospital or home to the funeral home.
- They hold personal consultations with the family members to make arrangements at the funeral service. They help the family members of the deceased to select the proper decoration and music at the service, if the wishes of the deceased are unknown.
- One of the main job of funeral directors in Sydney is to liaise with the funeral homes, cemeteries and crematoria.
- The funeral directors also undertake the legal process such as registration of death and collection of all the required medical certificates.
- Funeral directors also supply hearse and other funeral vehicles as well as the cars required to transport the family to the funeral home or the chapel where the service is conducted.
- They also help to organize events like wake. They help the family members of the deceased to make the necessary catering and other arrangements for the event.
- Many of the reputed funeral directors in Sydney offer referrals to grief support to enable the family members to recover from the trauma of loss of a loved one.