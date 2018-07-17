The Role Of A Funeral Director

Funeral is a sensitive and personal event. If the deceased has not made prior arrangements, organizing the funeral for a family member or a loved one is a difficult task. A funeral director makes the task simpler by guiding the family through the process and making the necessary arrangements for the funeral.

If the wishes of the deceased person are unknown, the funeral directors in Sydney will help the family in taking major decisions such as

Choosing between burial and cremation

Selecting a day, time and venue for the funeral

Choosing a person to lead the service. You can choose a clergy, funeral celebrant, family member or a close friend to lead the service.

Arranging for viewing

Buying a casket and deciding the persons to carry the casket

Deciding on important factors like flowers and music for the service.

How to personalize the ceremony

The role of funeral directors starts from the moment they are called for consultation and extends till the successful completion of the service. Here is a list of services provided by most of the funeral directors in Sydney to make a ceremony successful.