The State Of Traffic In Melbourne

Visitors and even locals who are planning to take Melbourne adventure tours should be updated with the latest traffic situation in the country. According to new data released by Uber, a ride sharing platform, the travel time between the central business district going to the Melbourne Airport used to be 35 minutes two years ago but it is now 42 minutes.

Premier Daniel Andrews recently made an announcement regarding an airport rail link which will begin construction within the next decade. One week later, Uber released the data which came from 20,000 of their drivers all over Melbourne. It was found out that during the afternoon, the maximum travel time between the airport and the central business district can get as long as 46 minutes. The data was gathered from the first quarter of 2017.

This is the revealed to be the longest trip from the city to the airport considering all the other major cities in Australia.

In the case of Brisbane, the travel time between any corridor and the airports is around 30 minutes and it takes 34 minutes in Sydney while in Perth travel time reached 24 minutes.

The data provided by Uber has been sent to Infrastructure Partnerships Australia, a transport lobby group, in order to be analysed.

The new data also provide comparisons in the average delays when traveling during peak and non-peak times of the day from central business district going to inner and outer areas of the suburban regions.

Passengers of Uber experienced a delay of nine minutes when they travel between the central business district and the outer parts of the metropolitan.

When traveling from the central business district going to inner areas of the metropolitan, the delay is about eight minutes but the trips taken vice-versa on the same route has a delay of nine minutes.

All of these routes are considered to have higher delays compared to data n 2015.

According to the chief executive of IPA, Brendan Lyon, this has an impact on the productivity of the country as well as the local’s quality of life.

Knowing the traffic condition for participants of Melbourne adventure tours is important because delays should be considered when making an itinerary.