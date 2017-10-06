The World Continues To Appreciate Japanese Cuisine

Based on reports released by NHK, the number of Japanese restaurants that can be found all over the world in 2006 was 24,000. In 2016, the number has increased to an overwhelming 89,000. In Bangkok, Thailand, you will find Japanese restaurant in Asok station of BTS Skytrain. In France, you will find a variety of Japanese restaurants from the traditional sushi shops to hip izakaya (Japanese pub).

Japanese food has been enjoying an unprecedented boom ever since UNESCO declared that Japanese cuisine is an Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013. Everyone suddenly became interested including the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). In mid-September, the institute has declared a partnership with Suntory Holdings, a Japanese whiskey maker, to create a new course which they called Advanced Cooking Japanese Cuisine.

What constitutes Japanese food is still being discussed but undoubtedly sushi is the most popular. Because of the popularity of sushi that makes use of Japanese rice as one of the major ingredients, Japanese rice exports abroad in 2016 was 31% more than the previous year. According to the Japanese government, exports reached an all-time high at nearly 10,000 tonnes.

Advanced Cooking Japanese Cuisine will cover authentic Japanese food, flavours, techniques and food culture of Japan. The class will be jointly taught by CIA instructor Chef Martin Matysik and Chef Hiroki Murashima from the world renowned Tsuji Culinary Institute based in Osaka, Japan. The joint initiative will bring greater appreciation and know-how on the Japanese art of cooking.

The growing popularity of Japanese cuisine is unquestionable. It is very easy to find ramen and sushi at restaurants all over the world. Chefs are increasingly considering the flavours, technique and designs used by Japanese chefs. They also explore other cultural aspects of a Japanese dining table which includes the principles of umami or the fifth taste.

