Thick-Skinned Bed Bugs Overpowering Humans

There is a race for superiority between humans and bed bugs, and the latter is winning.

The evolving bed bugs

The insects are already evolving in order to survive in what humans launched as a chemical warfare to keep them off at night.

David Lilly from the University of Sydney found out that these bed bugs‘ outer shells or cuticles are becoming thicker. And, the bed bugs that have thicker shells are greatly resistant to insecticides used for controlling them.

Mr Lilly mentioned to the Herald that the bed bugs are winning in the arms race against people, since they are already becoming adapted to a lot of control efforts thrown at them.

A way for them is the “metabolic detoxification,” where they use their enzymes in order to break down insecticides.

In a sample from hundreds of bed bugs gathered by Mr Lilly and his team last 2012 in a home in Parramatta, they found that 18% were greatly resistant to the pyrethroid based chemical, which is common for treating bed bugs.

This meant that following exposure to this chemical, the bed bugs were not affected greater than a day later.

He said that it was in this particular group where they found the ones with the thickest cuticles. They had an outer layer which was thicker by 15.3% compared to susceptible bugs that were easily knocked out two hours after by chemicals.

An increasing problem around the world

Mr Lilly mentioned that the bed bug occurrence is still somehow low, even though it is becoming an increasing problem in Australia and abroad over the past years.

During 2006, the last time that bed bug infestations were calculated in New South Wales, there was a 5000% increase from 1999, although from a low base, as indicated by Stephen Doggert, who is a medical entomologist at the Westmead Hospital and University of Sydney.

The infestations are equally spread in hotels and in homes, according to Mr Lilly. However, these bed bugs are also found in cinemas and public transportation, according to him.

Mr Lilly mentioned that there is not a shame when one is infested, since this is not related to hygiene. He added that the Australian Environmental Pest Managers Association is a great resource for pest controllers, such as a Perth Pest Control.