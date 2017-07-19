Things To Consider When Shopping For Basin Vanity Units

A basin vanity sink is an essential part of a typical bathroom. If you want to shop for one, there are a lot of ideas found here or you can go directly to the supplier’s website to find the perfect vanity unit for you. Here are some tips to help you shop for the right unit for your bathroom.
- Plumbing. This is one of the aspects to consider when buying a vanity unit. As much as possible, place the unit in a strategic location or nearby an existing water pipe. This will keep you from spending for plumbing readjustments.
- Choose a vanity sink that can withstand wetness, humidity and frequent use or in other words, one that has sturdy materials. Some of the most durable materials for vanity units are marble and stone sink.
- Storage. Aside from its physical appeal, basin vanity units should also be highly functional. The unit should be able to store bathroom items that are frequently utilized in the bathroom. Consider the items or equipment that you or your family members use such as hair dryer, razors and others. The more items you need to store, the bigger your vanity unit should. As an option, you can get additional cabinets especially if you have ample floor space.
- Height. Keep in mind those who will utilize your basin. If you have kids at home, you might want to purchase a double vanity unit with a sink designed for children. Basin vanity units have standard height. If you are not sure of the standard height or the type suited for your bathroom, consult an installer.
- Custom design. There are different types of vanity sink but if you want a tailored unit choose a customized one. This way, you will have the design that you want in mind. You can check on websites online or you can also refer to home catalogues for ideas.