Things To Do When Visiting Cardiff

Cardiff, the capital of Wales is considered as one of the best places in the United Kingdom where you can spend the weekend. There are hotels in Cardiff city centre and a thriving restaurant scene. Cardiff is also the most manageable among the four capital cities in the UK with a population of 341,000. It is common for large student populations to visit the stadium together with sport fans. There are also professionals and families that simply want to have a good time.

The city has undergone development in recent years and now boasts of architectural wonders and the stunning waterfront area that is shaped like Cardiff Bay. However, like most trips in the UK, it is important to come prepared for the changeable weather. If you are from Manchester, London, Portsmouth or Nottingham, you can easily reach Cardiff by train.

There are plenty of attractions in Cardiff from the historical to the new. One of the best places to visit is Cardiff Castle, a quirky masterpiece that was build during the Victorian Era. For a ticket price of £3.25, a visitor can enjoy a house tour.

At the Cardiff Bay, the Millennium Centreis the best example of the area’s regeneration. After spending the day at the Cardiff Bay, the next destination is Mermaid Quay with its shops and restaurants. On a sunny day, you can spend time at Blue Park, one of Cardiff’s green spaces with views of the castle and River Taff. At Roath Park, there is a lake and lighthouse.

Most of the hotels in Cardiff were inspired by the Welsh heritage, music, industry and craft. Most of the hotels are located in the city centre. During low season, a hotel stay will cost you about £120 while during high season, expect to pay more than £180 per night. The 5-star hotels will likely charge you £220 per night.

For budget travellers, the best option is hotels in Cardiff city centre that are designed to meet all your needs and guarantee complete comfort. This is a budget accommodation with a difference because it offers great value with a designer feel.