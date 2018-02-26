Three Things Home buyers Should Look Out For

It is not easy to find a home in the capital for the price you want. Sometimes, the most affordable ones carry a list of problems which many homeowners are not willing to tackle. This is why termite inspections in Sydney are considered very important. Aside from termites, home buyers are also afraid to land with properties that have asbestos or damp problem.

According to a property inspector, many home buyers are shocked to know that their dream home is not actually made of dreams. There is a list of problems revealed during the pre-purchase inspections but this should not be taken as a negative aspect but rather a positive opportunity to be able to negotiate.

It is important not to purchase a property without undergoing the needed pre-purchase inspections. Once the defects are known, consider the severity and the cost to have it repaired. This is why it is recommended to have a discussion with property inspectors because they know better.

When it comes to rising damp, the first indication is that there is a musty smell as soon as you enter the room. This occurs because of moisture that is absorbed by the brick walls coming from the ground. This is when moulds are more likely to take place. Aside from that, the moisture will eventually impact the quality of the bricks and damage the structure if it goes unnoticed.

The second problem is asbestos because it is considered to be a carcinogen, a material that can cause cancer. This is commonly seen in old houses because it used to be an affordable building material. Data from the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency revealed that one-third of homes in Australia actually contain asbestos.

The last thing that worries home buyers the most is termite infestations. Without the presence of companies doing termite inspections in Sydney, these pests can go on living inside the house unnoticed until too much damage has occurred. Damage by termites is higher compared to those caused by storm, floods and fire combined. This is why homeowners are almost out the door as soon as they see termite on the list.