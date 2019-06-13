Tigers Nursing Their Defeat Before Six-Day Break

Almost every fan of this year’s season has already visited AFL shop online to get their hands on a souvenir under their favourite team and as a show of support. Things are surely getting interesting as Richmond is set to face Adelaide. For now, the team is busy recuperating from their recent defeat against the Cats. As they prepare for the next game, they have a break that lasts six days before setting on a new challenge. The said game is to be hosted by the Adelaide Oval.

The Tigers were not particularly happy with the result of the last game against Geelong as they were treated as if a second-class team. This is after Geelong achieved a 67-point advantage during the match held in MCG.

Add the controversy that surrounded Jack Higgins wherein his snap was decided to be a behind when replay footages showed that he actually scored a goal. Damien Hardwick, the team’s coach, decided he does not want to bash the system.

This incident is not the only proof that this season was not a very lucky one for Richmond. They have also suffered a lot of injuries during the season starting with Jack Riewoldt who suffered a knee injury, Alex Rance who is an outstanding defender also got a knee injury and Toby Nankervis who is known as the bruising ruckman was also not same from adductor. These players were not the only one who became a part of the sideline.

Dustin Martin, the team’s superstar, also got a massive corkie but the coach said that he decided to continue despite calls for him to ice it up first. He was able to play until the end of the game so it is expected that he will be able to pull through and continue with the scheduled game for next week.

There is also a chance that Brandon Ellis might return after a groin injury. David Astbury, on the other hand, might not be fairing well as his hamstring complaints continue.