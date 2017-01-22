Tips When Using Yellow In Home Decor

Yellow has always been considered as a gorgeous color that is widely popular for home décor. It seems that the trend of using yellow will be continuing this year. In fact, Sherwin William’s color forecast for 2017 is yellow while Pantone has described the color of the year as Greenery or a fresh and zesty yellow-green shade.

However, using yellow has its share challenges because there are many shades of yellow to choose from. If you are not comfortable using yellow on your walls, Andrew Howard, a Florida-based interior designer suggests using yellow on pillows, upholstery or kitchen cabinets. Yellow is perfect for compact spaces because it brings cheer and makes space look at little bit larger. According to a recent report from Zillow Digs, homes with white kitchens sell for $1,400 less than those with yellow accents.

Yellow is a color that some people think they will not like to see in their homes until they find out that it can brighten a room. Contrary to popular belief, yellow is not too bright for a bedroom particularly if it doubles as home office. Yellow has the power to energize and can make you feel more relaxed. On the other hand, it does not mean that yellow will be used for the whole room; it can be cooled down a bit with blue, green and lavender.

Different shades of yellow can be used in your home but before you paint the walls yellow, make sure to test the shade and view it against natural light to see how it changes. It is also wise to check the shade of yellow against artificial light. Sometimes, you have to live with a sample of yellow shade until you get used to it; otherwise, you have to change to another shade to ensure that you want it for a longer term.

