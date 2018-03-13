Top Three Tourist Attractions In Chiang Mai

A Thailand trip is incomplete without a visit to its cultural capital Chiang Mai. The mountainous city is the cultural and religious centre of Thailand and was the capital of Lanna kingdom. The city has a lot of architectural wonders and rich temples built in the 14th and 15th centuries.

The laid-back city has a lot of positive energy and attracts tourists and backpackers. The city has many stay options ranging from home stays to five star resorts and serene hotels by the river.

Here is a list of top tourist attractions in Chiang Mai

Wat Phra That Doi Suthep – The temple is located on a mountain top is the must visit site in Chiang Mai. The ancient temple has a seated Buddha which is very much revered. The temple has ornate carvings of the Buddha, dragons and elephants. The temple has a museum which showcases the paintings of Buddha in Chiang Mai and Sukhothai style. You will get a beautiful city view from the top of the mountain.

Doi Inthanon – The highest peak in Thailand surrounded by a nature park. Trek to the mountain top and enjoy the beautiful waterfalls and tribal villages' on the way. The national park is two hour drive from chiang Mai.

Wat Prasingh – The largest wat or temple in the city preferred by the tourists. The temple is located in the old city. The temple complex was built in honour of the king and his ashes are buried in the temple premises. The place is a great visit on Sundays as the markets at the ground sell a lot of creative souvenirs’ and traditional Thai teas and fresh juices.

Apart from these the city has a lot of other attractions like art paradise, Huay Tung Tao, Bua Thong Sticky Waterfalls, Elephant Nature Park and many street markets and night bazaars. The best place to stay in Chiang Mai is the old city or the riverside.