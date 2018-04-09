Tourism Boost In Scotland Due To Stay cation Trend

Location is usually one of the factors considered by travellers when choosing a hotel. For example, the convenient location of city centre hotels in Inverness makes them a popular choice for visitors. The hotels are in a perfect position at the centre of Inverness with the additional treat of marvellous views of the Inverness Castel and River Ness.

According to new figures, many Scot families prefer stay cations during public holidays. In fact, bookings for Easter increased by 20%. The results of the survey made by Association of Leading Visitor Attractions showed that Scotland has managed to outperform the rest of UK. Scotland was able to attract 13.9% more visitors at tourist destinations because of its natural landscape and heritage.

Easter break is one of the most popular holiday periods for families but letting agency Cottages and Castles said that it witnessed a late rush in bookings after the delayed onset of spring. According to figures, reservations were up by one-fifth over the past 5 years. 55% of customers that stayed in the properties last year were from Scotland with 50% coming from Britain and 5% from overseas.

Stay-at-home holidays and the plunging pound have boosted tourism in Scotland last year. For the very first time, two attractions, National Museum of Scotland and Edinburgh Castle received more than 2 million visitors. The first family getaway is usually during the Easter break and figures gathered in Scotland show that many families still prefer staycation because it saves them from the stress of long flights and transfers. Large houses have also become popular for the family and group market.

Edinburg and Glasgow are two of Scotland’s biggest cities. They serve as the gateway to the rest of the country because visitors usually move from them to reach other regions. This month Edinburg was the second best rated destination in the UK and 20th in Europe in Trip Advisor’s Traveller’s Choice.

