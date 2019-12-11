Traditional Braces Vs Invisalign Braces For Setting Your Beautiful Smile

We all know that face is the index of mind. Whenever we meet people they start reading us through our expression. Smile brings more brightness to your face. Now every one of us like to have a beautiful and impressive smile. Some of us are not blessed to have such smile due to fault in teeth formation. Like gaps between teeth, broken teeth, zigzag formation of teeth or big teeth. So to have an attractive smile it is necessary to have straight teeth.

In order to straighten the teeth dentists suggest using either traditional braces or invisalign braces. Dentists suggest braces according to the structure of the teeth. It depends on what kind of braces to be used based on the texture of teeth. Sometimes we might be suggested with traditional braces only due to the formation of teeth and sometimes we might be given to choose between traditional and invisalign braces in Allentown. Patients can choose any of the braces according to suggestions of dentist, their requirement and their budget.

Understanding the differences between both the types of braces will help you decide between traditional braces and invisalign braces.

About Traditional Braces

Traditional braces are less expensive and give the desired results quickly. But wearing them is very painful. They are made with stainless steel or other metal. When they are placed on the teeth they cause little bit of inconvenience. You need to follow some food restrictions so that nothing is goes into the braces. Cleaning and wearing them back is little bit painful. You have to visit the orthodontist, every time to change the braces.

About invisalign braces

Invisalign braces are made from plastic. These are transparent and will get mixed with your teeth. They are removable. You can remove them while cleaning and sleeping. You can eat anything as these braces can be removed while eating. Maintaining them is very easy. Only things you need to avoid is coffee, smoking and alcohol. These habits can make your braces yellow stained. In some cases you need to change the braces after a period of time. These braces are little bit expensive when compared to traditional braces.

Both traditional and invisalign braces in Allentown have their advantages and disadvantages. But it is important to note that certain severe alignment problems cannot be corrected with Invisalign braces. Discuss with your orthodontist about the pros and cons of each type and choose the option that best suits you.