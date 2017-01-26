Two-Thirds Of Marketers Struggle To Calculate ROI

According to Forrester’s new data, 64% of marketers said that they can’t calculate ROI on mobile, while just 27% had confidence in their mobile campaigns being profitable.

The figures from Forrester

Those figures are from a recent report that linked mobile and offline marketing together, and it also indicated that even with the growing power of mobile, a lot of marketers are still struggling to put a huge context in their entire marketing efforts.

Thomas Husson, Forrester’s vice president and the principal analyst for marketing and strategy, said that he finds it astounding the marketers still do not incorporate mobile to their marketing mix.

The report showcased the impact of mobile in behavior, with 69% of the US online adults who use mobile in-store when shopping, and 32% second-screening when watching TV. It also indicated that a mobile’s influence might increase since technologies, such as IoT, augmented reality and mobile, have mobile as a center for a consumer’s behavior.

Even with the large time spent mobile, the report showed that many marketers still see it as sub-digital, with 47% that considered mobile as only a ‘perk’ or a part of any digital approach. On the other hand, print has a 4% media consumption time, but it still gets 16% ad spend.

Inability or unwillingness to measure mobile

A lot of the blame hinge on the inability or unwillingness to exactly measure mobile’s impact, not just the conventional KPIs like sales or clicks, but on marketing goals like customer satisfaction or brand lift. Only 15% of those surveyed calculated the mobile-influenced sales, and 9% calculated traffic coming to their locations.

The report wanted marketers to fully embrace its impact on sales. The report emphasized recent solutions by Facebook, Google, Shopkick and Foursquare as ways to connect online and offline behavior through mobile, including the use of data streams such as credit card information and CRM to connect behavior and advertising efforts.

Conclusion

While mobile is somehow difficult to calculate compared to how other marketing efforts are measured, sometimes with a use of a marketing ROI calculator, it is still important to note that mobile is an opportunity to change a customer’s entire experience.