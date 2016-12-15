Tyre Recycling Operator Issued With Orders For Environmental Protection

The government of Queensland has given a number of orders regarding environment protection against a deceitful recycling operator after his sites were revealed to be a dumping ground for old tires as exposed by the ABC.

There were two orders issued to Tony Di Carlo who is the CEO of the companies that is operating sites at two different locations in Brisbane – Kingston and Rocklea. There are two separate orders that were filed to companies that are also related to Di Carlo and the operating tyre sites.

Di Carlo was ordered to store in a safely manner the old tyres in the sites under Tyremil Group. The old tyres are estimated to be around 800,000. Apart from this, he is ordered to take necessary measures in order to prevent the risk of fire by employing fire breaks for buildings.

According to government sources, they have a feeling that the sites will be left behind thus the taxpayers will have to shoulders the cleanup bill required to eliminate the mountains of tyres and the bill could be around $1.3 million.

In a report made by ABC back in July, environmentalists are concerned about the result if one of the sites would catch fire. It would be catastrophic and it might be a possibility that the Archerfield Airport near the sites will be forced to close down.

According to the environment minister of Queensland, Steven Miles, they have already discussed the problem with the firefighters and they see the stock of old tyres as solid oil and it would be a danger if it were to catch fire.

In the event that Di Carlo and the companies that were issued orders were to fail from complying, the operations in both site – Kingston and Rocklea – will cease.

Di Carlo is now facing other charges after giving threats to former employee and associate who he thinks were the ones who talked to ABC. He was contacted to ask about the orders but he claimed that he had no idea that orders were issued against him and his company.

