Understanding FTL And LTL Shipments And Their Benefits

Freight shipping is the process of transporting goods from one point to another through ground, air or sea. Most companies outsource their freight shipping to 3PL companies, who provide a wide variety of freight services.

FTL dedicated truckload freight and LTL less than truckload freight are two of the most common services provided by 3PL trucking companies. Let us discuss the difference between these 2 services and know their benefits.

Full Truckload Freight

FTL or full truckload freight refers to shipments that are big enough to fill an entire semi-truck or trailer. Since the entire truck is contracted for one shipment, there are fewer number of stops and less touches. This significantly reduces the risk of damage to goods in the shipment.

Benefits of FTL

Considerably Lowers the Risk of Damage

Booking a FTL freight means your shipments are transported from the start to the end point in a single trailer. This reduces the risk of damage as there are fewer touches. Your goods are delivered to the end point in good condition.

Saves Money

Booking a single FTL shipment is cheaper than booking multiple LTL shipments. If you have enough shipments to fill a semi-trailer, it is always advisable to opt for FTL freight.

Faster Delivery

Since the FTL freight is dedicated to the shipment of a single freight, there are fewer stops in between. The truck directly reaches the end point without any deviations in between. This increases the speed of delivery.

Less than Truckload Freight

Less than Truckload or LTL shipments are too large for parcels carriers and too small for Full Truck Load freight. Transporters ship multiple LTL freights together to improve cost-efficiency.

Benefits of LTL

Low Environmental Impact

LTL acts like carpooling. It reduces the number of trucks plying between the same destinations carrying half truckloads of freight. Less fuel is used and less pollution is generated.

Reduces Warehousing Costs

Companies can order the stock as and when required. This reduces the cost of maintaining huge inventory in warehouses.

Minimize Shipping Costs

Companies can share the costs of the shipping with other companies that are opting for LTL shipments. Since each company pays for the weight and space taken up by their goods, it is economically viable for all the companies sharing the space.

Choose the right freight depending on your requirements. Less than truckload freight and FTL dedicated truckload freight have their own sets of pros and cons. It is advisable to determine the requirement of your shipment and compare the costs of FTL and LTL, before you make the decision.