Often, they are deemed as the unsung heroes in a workplace: the janitors and custodians. They mostly work at evenings or overnights. So, people just take for granted when garbage bins are emptied, paper towels are restocked, and floors are polished when they get to the office in the morning.

With the holidays, their work gets pretty complicated. Imagine them hauling out the remnants from the holiday pot luck and manoeuvring through a Christmas tree.

For Jeff Mitchell, an office cleaner for Dow Services of Fargo, he doesn’t mind.

He said that the holidays are a clean-up time of the year, the places need to decorate and he appreciates that.

Stress-free work

Julie Belch and Mike Dow began cleaning office buildings even when they were only kids. Ron Dow, their father, owned Dow Services which is a commercial cleaning business incorporated during 1986.

Now, they both run this business which serves more than 65 banks and office buildings that range from 1,000 – 154,000 square feet.

Mike Dow mentioned that they only focus on nicer office buildings.

Dow Services has 80 part- and full-time employees working between 1 – 5 hours each night. They usually clean a single building, or they clean a specific area from Monday to Friday nights.

Their work involves mopping, vacuuming, emptying garbage bins, restocking the paper products and cleaning bathrooms. They sell paper products, too.

Belch mentioned that they are not going to worry if toilet papers or liners are low. A list is written for them, and these will be taken out to clients.

A lot of the employees from Dow Services are already working for several years.

For Belch, this job is easy and stress-free since the cleaners are working when everyone is home, there is an area to tidy up and they are alone.

This is also what Mitchell values. For him, he shows up, puts his headphones on, burns some calories, and gets paid for doing it.

Conclusion

It is a great thing that there are professional office cleaners, whether that be office cleaners in Minnesota or office cleaners in Sydney, who keep the buildings clean and tidy for employees. Truly, a clean office helps to keep employees’ health and well-being.