US Research Shows That Extramarital Affairs Alters Behavior, And Can Lead To Issues In The Workplace

While website for affairs services are fairly new, extramarital affairs are a tale as old as time. But there are still some questions surrounding the matter, like how it affects how people behave. A recent study published via the US’s National Academy of Sciences’ Journal Proceedings decided to clear a few things up, with their data showing that people who engage in extramarital affairs are more likely to misbehave in the workplace.

According to the study, which was conducted via looking at the US’s police records, white-collar criminals, financial advisers, as well as senior executives who use the notable website for affairs, Ashley Madison, which operates as a dating service for married people to meet others, discretely, with a slogan, “Life is short. Have an affair.”

According to one of the researchers, University of Texas’ own Samuel Kruger, their study is the first to get a good look as to whether or not there’s relation between a person’s infidelity, and a person’s conduct in professional environments.

The study’s data noted that users of the website for affairs, observed in professional settings, were at least twice as likely to engage in behavior that could be classified as misconduct. The data was sampled from four study groups, amounting to a total of 11,235 people covering CEOs, CFOs, financial advisers, and police officers.

The study didn’t just look whether or not someone used the website for affairs, but also took note of the subject’s gender, age, and personal experiences, as well as controlling to take into account executive and cultural variables. Even with all of that taken into account, the people with histories of misconduct were more likely to go to Ashley Madison.

The researchers say that this suggests a strong correlation between how people act in professional settings and how they act with regards to their personal situations, as well as supporting the theory that eliminating sexual misconduct can help cut down on fraudulent activity.

Kruger says that this is something worth investigating, even putting forward a pragmatic reasoning for supporting such studies; extrapolating that this could help create more ethical corporate cultures, which could help public relations and employee well-being.