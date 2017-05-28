Vietnam’s Chinese Visitors Increasing

Vietnam has become a recent hotspot for Chinese tourism, with many more tourists considering staying at a designer hotel in Saigon for their vacation. As the tourism industry grows, the country is expecting more and more visitors to the country.

The Saigon Times media reported that the Chinese tourist scene is booming, with Vietnam reporting a notable influx of Chinese tourists, which numbers slated to hit 4 million visitors, which is a large increase from last year’s 2.7 million, which they state are figures they acquired from the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

The Chinese tourism influx into Vietnam accounted for a non-negligible portion of the tourist traffic of the country last year, accounting for a whole 27% of the country’s international tourist arrivals. If the projected numbers are met this year, the Chinese tourist arrivals into Vietnam could go to dominate the country’s market shares at 35%.

The VNAT is working with the tourist hotspots of the country, such as KhanhHoa, Danang, and QuangNinh, in order to improve the appeal of Vietnamese tourism, as well as ensure quality and safety for the many tourists , Chinese or otherwise, they hope to bring into the country, including communicating with travel agencies to ensure honest marketing and delivered promises on special offers.

On top of all of that, the VNAT will be organizing road shows throughout China, in order to promote Vietnam’s tourism, with visits to Nanjing, Nanning, Hefeir and Fuzhou this month alone. These road shows are part of the VNAT’s programme to promote Vietnamese tourism to China, and, ideally, should allow the travel industry the opportunity to expand their business via Chinese enterprises.

According to the report released by the VNAT, Chinese tourists head for Hanoi, Halong, and NinhBinh in the northern areas of Vietnam, whilst, in the central region, Danang, Hoi An, NhaTrang and Hue are popular. In the southern areas of Vietnam, the most popular spots are PhuQuoc and Ho Chi Minh, showing a notable appeal for a stay at a designer hotel in Saigon.

In 2016, Vietnam managed to attract over 10 million international tourists, an increase from 2015’s 8 million.