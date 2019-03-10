What Honda Bikes Are Best Fitted For Your Needs

When you’re opting for the best Honda bikes, you need to consider many factors to put into the equation. Your main goal is to be comfortable and safe on the bike, so you need to choose between small to larger bikes to avoid consequences on your decision. So, below are few things to consider before choosing the best bike.

Your Experience Level

Whether you’re getting your first Honda bikes at an older age or is planning to get one for your child, you need to ensure you have the experience to ride one. If the new rider is a child less than five feet tall and about ten years old, you want his bike under the 110-cc range. You can choose options with three-speed transmissions and automatic clutches for the young first-timer, so he gets used to riding before learning the clutch systems.

But if you’re the one opting a motorbike for the very first time, you need to choose something that fits your size, let’s say a 250-cc to get used to. Size plays an important role when riding a bike, so you need to ensure you’ve chosen the right one.

Your Height

For a new bike, you need to know the size of the Honda bikes to ensure comfort and safety when riding one. The best way to fit the bike is to get on it, sit forward and see if your feet touch the ground. If you’re flat-footed while seated on the bike, it may be too small for you. If you’re standing up straight on the bike and find yourself tiptoed for balance, then the motorbike is too large for you. Choose a bike that allows you to balance with your toes, especially when you want to control the bike with your feet down.

Your Weight

The amount of suspension you need is modified dramatically, regardless if you’re weighing a 100 or 200 pounds. First-time riders mustn’t choose a motorbike that is too small for their weight as it can affect the suspension. However, they learn faster with smaller bikes than taller ones. If you’re older, choose something between 250-cc and 450-cc for a great option. However, experience is the best teacher when you’re riding Honda bikes to any place you wish to go.