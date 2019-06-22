What The Novotel Can Do For The Community

Phuket is a lively city in Thailand that is great for family vacations or simple solo and couple trips that is packed with activities, beaches in the warm weather, and a mild nightlife that various facilities offer. However, it is not just the town or the parks that host events; Phuket hotels are added into the mix of hosts that both attract attention and contributes to the community they belong in.

Take the Novotel in Phuket as an example: in order to help the shrines in their region, Novotel Phuket Phokeethra staff, whom were led by the general manager Cedric Besler, collected and donated a considerable amount of money to the three biggest shrines that were in Phuket back in the 16th of October in 2018.

The Lor Long Shrine, Jui-tui Shrine, and the Bang Niew Shrine were the three beneficiaries of the donation of money, along with a supply of oil, rice, and water. The beautiful design of the shrines and temples are valued for their historical sentiment and its influences on Thai culture, which is heavily reliant on religion as well. The donation acts as a contribution to the community during the Vegetarian Festival, which is a widely celebrated event in Phuket, and is considered one of the more prominent activities of the hotel in the hopes that its donations will help in preserving the shrines for the enjoyment of tourists and locals for times to come.

Another hosted event by the Novotel in Phuket that contributes greatly to the richness of the city is the Phokeethra Art Gallery, named after the hotel it takes place in, that is open for the viewing public from the 17th of May to the 17th of July in the current year. It is a creative space dedicated to the dynamic arts.

The current exhibition would be the second time the Novotel Phuket Phokeethra presides and organises an art gallery in 2019. What sets this apart from the first one is that the collection commemorates the third anniversary of the hotel. Various artists will be brought in to display their work, sharing their inspiration, and explaining their meaning behind each piece.