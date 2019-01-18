What You Should Know About Security Doors In Perth

There is no home exempted from burglary. According to current police statistics, 18 homes are robbed in Guildford alone. In Perth City, around 85 burglaries happen. If you don’t want your home to be part of the statistics, then you need to install security doors in Perth for protection against intruders. To know more about security screens and how it can help you, read this article for information.

The Price of Security Screens in Perth

Before you invest in the security doors in Perth, certainly you want to know the price. Your choice will have to depend on the type of frame of the door and other factors. For those with aluminum frames, it will cost you around $450; while steel frames have a range between $250 to $1000. If you opt for structural grade aluminum perforated frame is about $650, while stainless steel mesh frames is about $800. Also, there will be additional costs to replace the tracks of your doors to security door tracks.

What to Look for in Security Screen?

You need to consider that shopping for security doors in Perth will include some factors. First, you need to verify if the screen door conforms to Australian standards for security and installation. A steel or aluminum frame is recommendable for a more sturdy and efficient security door. Besides, you will need to consider the infill of the door. Other factors to consider are having locks and hinges on the door. And you need to check if the security doors can be easily opened, especially during emergencies or fire hazards.

What Type of Security Door to Choose?

There are a wide variety of security doors in Perth to choose from. If you check out some reputed home improvement stores, most popular are sliding security doors, fly screen doors and barrier doors.

The most secure option is the sliding security doors, which serve as a second barrier to enter the entryway. Fly screen doors however include a thin mesh, which keep pests from entering the insides of your home, while letting fresh air in. If you want good ventilation, this should be your choice. Barrier doors are alternatives for security doors but are somehow less popular than sliding security doors.

So, choose security doors in Perth that best fit your needs and budget.