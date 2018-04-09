Why Choose Rayong And A Luxury Hotel In Rayong

Rayong City is two hours drive from Bangkok and a popular getaway destination among holidaymakers. Those who want to pursue Koh Samet also find Rayong a great place for sightseeing and shopping before they hire a ferry or speedboat to Baan Pae.So ensure you are booked in a luxury hotel in Rayong for the best accommodation.

The City’s Main Attractions

At Baan Pae, you have many things to do like exploring its surroundings, enjoying the seafood market and lively handicrafts. Next to Baan Pae in terms of attractions is Laem Mae Pim if you prefer a more peaceful environment. Four kilometers away from Baan Pae is the must-see Had Suan Son. There is also the Rayong Aquarium, Sopha Arboretum and the MahaChakri Herbal Park for more attractions.

Rayong City Restaurants

If you are searching a mouthwatering seafood, you can find lots of restaurants in Rayong. In fact, you can dine at the luxury hotel in Rayong where you are booked at. You’ll certainly have savory meals that can quench your hungry stomachs. In Rayong, you’ll find many restaurants along the beach, with outdoor decks right into the seawater. If you prefer freshly-caught steamed crab and prawns, enjoy it in the bustling seafood market in Baan Pae. There will also be tropical fruits to end your meals.

Rayong Nightlife

Rayong is renowned for its crystal clearblue seawaters and casuarina-shaded beaches than its nightlife. But if you out for a Rayong nightlife, you can go to the Ratbamrung Road, which is parallel to the Sukhumvit highway in Bangkok. Here you will find karaoke lounges, nightclubs, pubs and bars with strip dancers and stage shows. You can also find some at Baan Pae.

Shopping in Rayong City

After leaving your luxury hotel in Rayong, you’ll want to shop for tropical fruits to take home. If you can’t take in fresh fruits on your flight back home, bring preserved fruit candies, dried mangoes and fried durian chips. Also there will be seashell souvenirs and processed seafood to take home. There are also home décor products and local handcrafts to avail.