Why Tourism In Thailand Continues To Grow

Tourism is one of the world’s fastest growing industries with $7 trillion generated annually. It is not surprising for competition to be fierce with countries making all efforts to attract large number of tourists to their shores. One of the top league players is Thailand that is showing signs of moving higher in the standings.

Thailand has become a real favourite among students, backpackers and budget travellers because of the welcoming hospitality of the Thais, the favourable weather, white sandy beaches, exotic temples and all night parties at beaches and clubs. At this time of the year, Bangkok has broken the 30 million mark in tourist arrivals, closing near 32 million which means that it should be ranked at the Top 10 worldwide.

Tourist numbers continue to grow in Thailand because it powered by virtually by all markets. Chinese visitors have increased to 30% with Russian and American visitors increasing by 12%. In order to push tourism further, Thai tourism officials will open tourism promotion offices in Toronto and Sao Paolo to tap into Eastern Canada and Brazil.

As growth in tourism continues, visitor numbers are no longer good enough. While Thailand offers amazing value for money, it has literally turned into a hotspot of luxury with 5-star hotel resorts and spas becoming a venue for medical tourism and wellness and haven for sailing enthusiasts.

Thailand is no longer about riding elephants or tasting its authentic cuisine; the country is now at the cutting edge of what is hot when it comes to tourism promotions and marketing. The Tourism Authority of Thailand which is the national promotional arm was the first to introduce the concept of “Visit Year.” The idea is now being copied by other countries after seeing the surge of affluent travellers to Thailand. Thailand is now the new destination for the ultimate in yachting experience.

On the other hand, if you are not an affluent traveller, your best option is discount hotel in Sukhumvit that offers comfortable rooms and good service for an affordable price. Since the hotel is located in the heart of the city, dining and shopping hotspots are just minutesaway.