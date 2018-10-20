Why You Should Stay In Hotel Rooms In Rayong

Rayong, a small fishing town isn’t very popular, as compared to its neighbours like the Koh Islands, Pattaya and Bangkok. However, it has managed to exude its authentic charm and has been a favourite among young urbanites. It is accessible from Bangkok through a two-hour drive and a 45-minute ferry ride from KohSamet. To explore the unspoiled beach town, you need to stay in a marvellous hotel rooms in Rayong for your accommodation.

With its immaculate beaches, beautiful foliage, hustling markets, local sites, and vibrant nightlife, you can spend a magnificent holiday in Rayong. So below are what you can do in this area:

Mae Ramphung Beach

Walk on the soft gold sands of the eastern coast at Mae Ramphung Beach. Here you’ll find a long line of casuarina trees, while the beach offers you several food shacks offering local delights and delectable seafood. The beach is so perfect for swimming, paddling or simply relaxing with an ice-cold drink. The beach is cut in half by a delightful park of palm-fringed gardens, so you have a perfect place to rest. You may want hotel rooms in Rayong near the beach.

KhaoChamao-Khao Wong National Park

This national park nurtures tropical forests with plentiful flora and fauna. You can trail down the wilderness and see the wildlife resting in their natural habitat. Aside from the breath-taking scenery it provides, you can provide yourself some tent or lodges for adventurers. Or better, you can ensure your booked in hotel rooms in Rayong for convenience.

Rayong Aquarium

It’s a tourist spot most suited for all ages. Here you’ll find diverse marine lives of stingrays, sharks, turtles, and wide range of colourful fishes like the clown fish. In the aquarium, you’ll also find the fossil museum where you see extinct animals and rare species. There are also exhibitions like the lives of fishermen and their fishing tools. So, if you’re coming to Rayong with your kids, this place is a must-see.

Rayong will allow you to see its untouched beauty. It’s an ideal destination for sunseekers. So, ensure that you’re booked in the nearest hotel rooms in Rayong for your accommodation. You will see how convenient it is to move around and see the best of this beautiful, small town.