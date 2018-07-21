Why You Should Use An Electric Fence Energisers For Rodent Control

One of the most effective methods of rodent and pest control is by using an electric fence. It protects your premises from infestation and cattle from getting infected. The electric fence energisers employ a process which delivers a physiological shock to the animal. The voltage delivered is so strong, it becomes almost impossible for the animal to avoid the shock vicinity.

Why Electric Fence Energisers?

Other forms of restraining rodents are perimeter fencing and barbed wire. They are very ineffective because ambitious rodents will always find a way against them. When electric fence energisers are used, the overwhelming shocking power of the electric pulses produced by the energisers will make your fence a fortress.

Types of Electric Fences

Piggyback . This is a type of electric fence that is mounted off the back of an existing wire. This piggyback profile is fastened to existing fence posts.

. This is a type of electric fence that is mounted off the back of an existing wire. This piggyback profile is fastened to existing fence posts. Wall top . These types of fences are attached to the top of an existing perimeter barrier such a masonry.

. These types of fences are attached to the top of an existing perimeter barrier such a masonry. Stand-alone.this fence act as the singular perimeter barrier for the pest. They are very pleasing aesthetically if assembled neatly.

Maintenance

All types of electric fences require frequent maintenance to ensure their effectiveness. Cattles are strong enough to forcefully go through most electric fences. This happens occasionally when they are having a sex drive or driven by hunger. A damaged electric cattle fence can be disastrous to your farm. Not only will the unwanted rodents gain free entry, your cattle will also wander freely out of control.

Problems and fault findings

Electric problems do occur. However, if good principles of fencing and techniques are investigated before the construction of the fence, perhaps problems can be minimized.

Voltage leakages, dead shorts because of direct connection to the ground surface, cracked insulators, poor earth system, dry of soil around the earth and faulty energisers are root causes of electric fence energisers problem.

Conclusion

The electric fence energisers for pest control are a fantastic option in preventing rodent infestation. They protect your cattle from diseases and the grasses they eat from damage.