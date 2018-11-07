Windscreen Repair Firm Acquired By Swedish Company

There are many companies in the UK that offer auto glass repair Lancaster and across the country. One company, headquartered in Bristol, has recently be acquired by a Swedish private equity-backed company.

George Douglas’s Mobile Windscreens, which trades as National Windscreens, was founded back in 1971, and was turned over in excess of £40m in 2017. The company now has 35 fitting centres active, with a fleet of 230 mobile units, Mobile Windscreens offers vehicle glass repair and replacement (VGRR) services, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) camera re-calibration across several regions in the UK: South West, South and West Midlands.

It was acquired by the Ryds Bilglas, backed by the Nordic Capital Fund VIII and is a major VGRR and ADAS recalibration business in the Scandinavian region. The group’s acquisition of Mobile Windscreens will provide the group with a UK presence, and is part of its plans to grow internationally and expand its operations across auto glass repair Lancaster and the world.

Reportedly, all of Mobile Windscreens will retain all of its management and staff, except for founder and principal shareholder George Douglas, who will be retiring soon.

Douglas, in a statement, said that he sees this deal as a momentous milestone for the company, as well as its management and employees, following his founding over 45 years ago. According to him, the management have been working with the company’s advisers in order to find a new owner that shared the company’s values and vision for its continued growth and operations, and they found those qualities in Ryds Bilglas.

Grant Thorton and TLT were supporting the shareholders throughout the sales process.

Anders Jensen, Chief Executive of Ryds Bilglas, says that the group is a major player in Scandinavia, but entering UK is a key step for their plans for global expansion. He says that the company sees Mobile Windscreens and National Windscreens stands for high quality and continuous development, which, of course, leads to satisfied customers.

Mobile Windscreens is a large member of the UK’s National Windscreens consortium, which is considered by some to be the second largest UK VGRR specialist.