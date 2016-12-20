Wizitup E-Learning Platform Started In Nigeria

Vericore Technologies Limited recently launched Wizitup, a new learning platform for teachers and students. The platform is intended as a solution for teachers, fit for classroom use, and also serves as a School Information and Administrative System (SIAS). The new platform makes use of different methodologies which meet the students’ needs, regardless of their learning style.

A software solution for digital education

Vericore’s launch of Wizitup is one of numerous software solutions directed at digital education, according to TechCable. The platform launch was held at the Lagos International Trade Fair Business-to-Business Exhibition early last month.

Wizitup makes use of digital tools for classroom teaching and self-learning, according to TechCable. The platform comes with a Wizpad. It is a ready-to-learn tablet provided by Vericore Technologies, but it is currently obtainable by primary schools. The tablet comes with preloaded contents aimed for primary and secondary schools. The tablet’s preloaded contents are developed with American, British, and Nigerian curricula, so students can easily relate to those that are taught in their classrooms. These also easily cover examination syllabi. Parental control features are also available, so parents can monitor their children’s internet use.

New platform enhances teacher’s teaching

The Wizitup In-Classroom Solution is used as a teacher’s teaching and resource aid software. Available resources are e-books, lesson plans, simulations, and illustrations that teachers can make use of as teaching tools. In-classroom enhances the teacher’s presentation using the various illustrations, simulations, animations and well-written textbook options from the platform. The build-in contents are combined within the application based on the subjects and topics.

The School Information and Administrative System (SIAS) integrates school management and learning management systems. It consists of Learning Management System (LMS), Academic, Administrative, Forum and Messaging platforms. The software also includes a communication platform that allows teachers, students and parents to connect with each other. The platform can be made available online, or it can be set up locally in the school environment where users can access it without the use of internet. It makes it easier to do administration and school management.

Conclusion

E-learning platforms are clearly defining how students are being taught, as well as how teachers are teaching students. Wizitup is just one of these e-learning software. For more information on other e-learning software, check here.