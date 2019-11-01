World’s Strictest Recycled Plastic Bottle Content Law Adopted In California

The EU’s standards on how much of a plastic bottle is recycled is considered the strictest in the world. Until recently, that is, as the state of California recently adopted stricter standards than the EU, with bottles sold in the Golden State requiring at least 50% recycled materials by the time 2030 rolls around, which’ll no doubt greatly affect recycling, plastic manufacturing, and junk hauling Orange County and across the state.

The measure was passed by California legislators earlier in Sept. 14 during their last session in Sacramento for 2019, following changes to the bill which quieted a bit of the opposition from organizations like the American Beverage Association, which include beverage titans Coca Cola and Pepsi.

Verdeco Recycling Inc. President Alex Delnik, one of the supporters of the legislation, describes it as a big step forward for the state since it requires recycled content at higher levels compared to anywhere else on the plant.

He does, however, concede that it might be that the state government, via their agency CalRecycle, will be waiving easily, or be stringent and properly enforce the bill. Delnik says that he’s disappointed that the bill had to lose some teeth to get itself passed, leaving the waiver process being the biggest unknown.

Early versions of the law called for 75% recycled content in plastic bottles in California, but, following the beverage and bottle making industries complaining that those levels were unrealistic, it was lowered.

According to a spokesperson for the beverage association stated that its opposition due to the changes that were made to the bill, which they say they’ve always supported, which allowed for a more realistic number and environment.

The ABA Spokesperson says that they feel that governments and companies should cooperate closely when creating practical, effective ways in order to up recycling and junk hauling Orange County and across the state of California, which has a unique marketplace.

Delnik, noted that the passed bill could lead to other US states passing similar laws, or the level set in California becoming the de factor standard for the US, which might be an issue for beverage makers across the country.